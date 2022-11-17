LUBBOCK, Texas — Melvin Keele, 51, pleaded guilty to Failure to Stop and Render Aid after a deadly 2018 pedestrian crash in Northwest Lubbock, the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office confirmed on Thursday.

On February 1, 2018, 18-year-old Joey Aguero was found dead on the road near 4th Street and Upland Avenue. Police said Aguero was hit by a vehicle that left the scene. The driver was identified as Keele, who told police he thought he hit a dog and kept driving, according to a previous arrest warrant.

Keele was sentenced to 10 years probation plus an additional 60 days in jail. He already served 6 months in jail.

A family member who was in court to give an impact statement said she felt like she lost her best friend.

If Keele violates his probation, he could serve the full 10-year sentence.