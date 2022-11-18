LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people told police officers there was an exchange of gunfire during a “road rage” incident on the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Sunday afternoon, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Police were called at 12:18 p.m.

According to a police report, two friends were traveling east on the MSF from Slide Road. The driver told officers the suspect “cut them off” and was displaying “road rage.” The report stated the driver tried to get behind the suspect’s vehicle to get a picture of the license plate.

The victims said the suspect pointed a “black AR-15” out of his driver’s window and fired two rounds at his vehicle, according to the report. The victim said he pulled out his own gun and returned fire, the report stated.

Both victims denied Emergency Medical Services, the report said.

According to the report, officers found multiple shell casings and eight bullet holes in the victim’s windshield. No suspect was located at the time and a vehicle description was not provided in the report.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com there were no updates as of Friday afternoon, and an investigation was underway.