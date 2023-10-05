LUBBOCK, Texas –The City of Lubbock announced that on Oct. 9, it will install traffic control in a work zone for westbound traffic at the intersection of 34th Street and Slide Road.

According to a press release, the work zone will be for an emergency sewer system repair project, in addition to an existing work zone in place for the construction of a 2022 bond project at the same location.

The repair on the additional work zone will take about 10 days and heavily impact east and westbound traffic, the press release said.

Lubbock citizens were strongly encouraged to avoid the intersection and use caution.

If you have questions, call (806) 775-2608.