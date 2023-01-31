(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo and background photo from the AP GraphicsBank)

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas— One person is dead following a deadly crash near Lamesa on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, Benjamin Arcos-Rios, 64, of Dumas, was driving south on US Highway 87 at an ‘unsafe speed’ for icy road conditions. Benjamin veered off the roadway and rolled into a field along the highway.

The passenger later identified as Fausta Gaspar de Arcos, 60, of Rio Grande City, was pronounced dead at the scene. Arcos- Rios was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries, according to DPS.

DPS described the weather conditions as cloudy and road conditions as icy.

DPS also said the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.