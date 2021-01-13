Drivers volunteer to help those stuck during snowstorm

LUBBOCK, Texas — Last weekend’s snowstorm left a lot of folks stuck on the roads. Fortunately, plenty of drivers were quick to lend a hand to those in need – for free. Lubbock Blizzard Recovery is a Facebook page made up of folks with vehicles built for snowy weather. During this snowstorm, they helped over 50 drivers get unstuck.

“I think it’s just West Texas in a nutshell,” said volunteer drivers Joshua Fecht and Payton Galloway. “You know, everybody out here is willing to help everybody.”

As soon as cars started hitting snowbanks, they hit the road in their diesel truck.

“I just said, ‘Hey, I’ve got this equipment. I’m ready to help,’ and a lot of people on the page did as well,” said Fecht.

The Facebook page was created about five years ago. With every snowstorm that passes, the following grows.

“People started taking people to work, hospital doctors, nurses stuff like that we started picking them up for work and bringing them back home,” said one of the page admins and volunteer driver Jeriami StClair. “So, the group just stuck around as a way to help people around town.”

The group also did more than just tow cars. Many gave rides to first responders, shoveled driveways, and even plowed parking lots at local businesses for free.

“I know some people went to Slayton and picked some people up, took them to the grocery store to buy groceries, took them back home,” said StClair. “It’s really helping with whatever people need.”

Although it’s all free of charge, the group asks that you pay the act of kindness forward and always practice caution while on the roads.

If you’d like to donate, they ask that you give back to the families and organizations of the first responders injured in last year’s fatal crash – Firefighter Matt Dawson, Lieutenant Eric Hill and Firefighter Nicholas Reyna.

“All we can ask for is that if you see somebody or first responders on the side of the highway slow down and pull over,” said Fecht. “Decrease your speed, whether it’s icy or not. accidents do happen all the time, and we hate to hear it.”

If you ever need assistance in a snowstorm, you can reach out on the Facebook page.