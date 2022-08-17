LUBBOCK, Texas — Grassroots organization ‘Americans for Prosperity’ held an event on Wednesday to bring lower fuel prices to customers in partnership with the Bolton Service Station in west Lubbock.

Before the event, the station charged $3.29 per gallon of unleaded gas. Starting at noon and lasting one hour, customers at Bolton bought gas for $2.38 per gallon, which left many people feeling relieved for the first time in months.

“Essentially, what we’re doing is rolling back gas prices to the day that President Biden took office to remind people just how bad inflation has become, and how it’s affecting everyday citizens, from gas to groceries to all parts of society,” said Lee Vigil, the director of Americans for Prosperity-TX.

Jonie White was one of the first people to arrive to the event. She said this purchase helps her budget, as a woman who lives on social security income.

“My car is so small and for $2.38 a gallon, it’s only gonna take a little dab,” White said.

Joe Rogers, another customer, saved $20 at the pump today, which he said supports his family of five.

“What I’m going to do with the extra $20… Probably go to the store and buy some essentials and groceries for the family,” Rogers shared.