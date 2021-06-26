Drowning claims life of 2-year-old in New Deal

A close-up photo of police lights by night. (Photo from the Nexstar Media Wire; Source: Getty Images)

NEW DEAL, Texas — A swimming pool drowning claimed the life of a 2-year-old Friday evening, according to a social media post by the New Deal Police Department.



The incident was reported around 8:40 p.m. on East Encino Street.

According to police, emergency crews were dispatched in reference to a child who was unresponsive after being found in a swimming pool.

Family members were performing CPR on the child when emergency crews arrived on scene. First responders then took over the rescue efforts.

NDPD said the child was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center where they later died.