LUBBOCK, Texas — Luis Munoz, 24, was found guilty of aggravated robbery on Thursday. Munoz was accused in 2020 of shooting an 18-year-old in the neck, leaving him paralyzed.

During opening statements, Prosecutor Cassie Nesbitt described the incident as a drug deal gone bad. Nesbitt said Munoz snuck up to the victim’s car window at the Drug Emporium and shot him in the neck, leaving him to die. Nesbitt said the victim was shot over “THC cartridges.”

Defense attorney Marvin Williams said during closing arguments that Munoz had “issues” in the past. Williams said Munoz only got past the 8th grade and wasn’t the “sharpest person in the world.” Williams said there was no attempt to take drugs or property during the incident.

Luis Munoz (Lubbock County Detention Center)

During closing arguments, Prosecutor Jessica Gorman said there was no “I’m too dumb defense.” Gorman said the victim put himself in a bad situation and was an “easy target” on the night of the robbery.

It took the jury less than an hour to reach the verdict. Munoz faced a sentencing that ranged from five to 99 years behind bars.