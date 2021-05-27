Dunbar choir teacher helping to shape, change students’ lives

LUBBOCK, Texas — For some students at Dunbar College Preparatory Academy, there is one teacher who is making an impact with his positive energy and willingness to go the extra mile for his students.

“I see myself in them,” said Braunshe Norris, the choir teacher at Dunbar College Prep.

Norris teaches both the middle school boys and girls choir, and students say when you walk into his classroom you can feel the energy.

“You can just be in here and be yourself,” said Gavin Perez, one of Norris’ students.

While his music subject is music he goes above and beyond with what he teaches them.

“I have a very unique bond with them. I counsel them daily, I talk with them daily,” said Norris.

For example, once when not all his students could get black shoes for a performance, he decided to buy them himself.

“He can be like a teacher/father figure. Somebody you can look up to as a man.” said Adrian Smith, another student of Norris.

But like a lot of classes in school not everyone in it started out loving it, but Norris still found ways to instill a passion for music and a drive for success in his students.

“I’m going to keep singing because of him,” said Taeveon Lewis, another student of Norris. “I got better and got my grades up because he pushed me to do it. He never doubted me, he never doubted me to do what I could do.”

The music in his classroom fills ears, but his teaching and care for his students fills hearts.

“First of all, if you ever need me – I will come to your rescue. I will be there,” said Norris. “I hold them very dear to my heart and I don’t know if you can tell but I love them.”

Friday, May 28 is the last day of school for students at Dunbar and in Lubbock ISD.

Mr. Norris says he is particularly proud of his 8th graders going off to high school, and many of them are planning to come back and visit him.