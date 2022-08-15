LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Education Agency announced Dunbar College Preparatory Academy improved from an F rating in the most recent accountability report on Monday.

According to the report, Dunbar scored a C rating for the 2021-22 school year.

Dunbar took to social media to announce its improved rating as well.

“We did it!!! State Accountability reports were published today and Dunbar is no longer an Improvement Required Campus. We will continue to strive for excellence,” the social media post said.

Lubbock Independent School District scored a B rating. Frenship Independent School District scored an A rating and Lubbock Cooper Independent School District scored a B rating.

Click here to see a spreadsheet of all districts statewide. Click here to see summary of the statewide results from TEA.