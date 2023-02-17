LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, February 21, Dunkin’ and Ashley Chevalier, a guard for the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, will team up to host a pep rally ahead of Wednesday’s matchup against West Virginia University.

On January 10, Dunkin’ announced that Chevalier would join “Team Dunkin'” through a Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) partnership to represent Texas Tech.

The pep rally will be held at Dunkin’ located at 4328 50th Street from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Guests can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee, according to a press release.

Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the Lady Raider while she works the prize-wheel and serves her favorite Dunkin’ beverage, the Peach Passionfruit Refresher, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dunkin’ Rewards Members will have the unique opportunity to enter a raffle for a “shot” at winning free coffee for a year, the press release continued.

Courtesy: Dunkin’

