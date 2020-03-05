Dunkin’ Donuts giving out free donuts every Friday this month

LUBBOCK, Texas– Dunkin’ Donuts is trying to turn T-G-I-F into T-G-I-F-D-F: Thank Goodness It’s Free Donut Friday.

Dunkin’ Donuts will give away a free donut with the purchase of any drink every Friday this month, according to CNN.

However, people must be a DD Perks member. They can enroll on the Dunkin’ app or DDPerks.com.

The deal is available at participating restaurants in the U.S., according to CNN.

Additionally, Dunkin’ is running a contest in which four people can win free donuts for a year.