LUBBOCK, Texas — Dunkin’ Donut businesses in Lubbock will help raise awareness to support children battling cancer with its Shine Gold campaign.

The release stated that customers can enjoy a “free Gold Joy Donut when they donate $2 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation” from July 19 to August 5.

According to a release, ”shine gold” is an effort to support the mission of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Additionally, the campaign aims to help bring “joy to children afflicted with illness.”

All Dunkin’ franchisees throughout Lubbock will donate 100 percent of its funds raised from the Dunkin’ Gold Joy Donut to local children’s hospitals.

“Dunkin’ is proud to shine gold to support children battling illness right here in our communities,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager, Shannon Durkin.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.com.