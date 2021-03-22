Updated: Dust storm warning issued for Lubbock and the surrounding area

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning for Lubbock and the surrounding area until 6:30 p.m. Monday. A Flood Advisory was also issued for Central Lubbock County until 7:00 pm.

“Up to a half inch of rain has fallen with this storm and minor, urbanized flooding is expected,” the NWS said.

At 4:40 p.m., the NWS in Midland said strong wind gusts of 70 mph (or higher) have been recoded behind a frontal boundary. NWS said it was quickly moving into Dawson and Andrews counties.

“Expect VERY strong winds and dirt as this boundary moves through,” the NWS said.

The NWS in Lubbock said gusts of 59 mph were measured in O’Donnell and Wolfforth. Brownfield said gusts reached 64 mph.

“Expect visibility to drop quickly as the dust moves in across southern Lubbock County and southeastward,” the NWS said.

At 5:53 p.m., the NWS in Lubbock said, “Light accumulations of pea size hail have been reported and will continue to be possible with the storm moving across southern Lubbock County.”

Near Denver City, Texas — March 22, 2021

SW Lubbock (Rebecca Clark)

SW Lubbock (Rebecca Clark)

Wind storm, Lubbock County, March 22, 2021 (Nexstar/Larry R.)

Near Frenship High School (Nexstar/Pedro F.)

National Weather Service: DUST STORM WARNING for this area until 6:30 PM CDT. Be ready for sudden drop to zero visibility. Pull Aside, Stay Alive! When visibility drops, pull far off the road and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights off and keep your foot off the brake. Infants, the elderly and those with respiratory issues urged to take precautions.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 6:30 PM CDT for I-27, US-62, US-82, US-84 near Lubbock, TX; US-385 near Levelland, TX; US-84 near Post, TX and US-84 near Slaton, TX. pic.twitter.com/FfjYbjGs48 — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) March 22, 2021

Facebook video embedded below is from Zac Simmons

Hail in NW Lubbock. Near Slide and Erskine. 5:40 PM. Some melt occurred before pictures were taken. @NWSLubbock pic.twitter.com/ZPCyn72CWq — Jessie McDonald (@jmeso212) March 22, 2021

