LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a press release from Dutch Bros on Friday, the coffee company partnered with Lubbock customers to donate over $15,000 to the Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains, Inc (CAC).

On April 1, $1 from every drink sold, plus additional donations from the community, vendors and a contribution from Dutch Bros Foundation was donated to CAC, the press release said.

“We’re so grateful for all of the customers who came out and supported Children’s

Advocacy Center of the South Plains, Inc,” said Maggie Bieber, operator of Dutch Bros

Lubbock. “We’re so stoked to be able to help improve the lives of abused children!”

As April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, Lubbock organizations have joined forces to bring awareness about child abuse and neglect; the Lubbock region was ranked second highest in the state for reported child abuse cases.



