LUBBOCK, Texas-– The drive-thru coffee company Dutch bros scheduled its 17th Annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser for May 19. According to a press release, the fundraiser was its way to “support the fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).”

The Drink One for Dane campaign was established after a “Dutch Bros co-founder, Dane Boersma, was diagnosed with ALS,” said the release.

In 2009, Dane Boersma passed away from ALS, said the release. His fight to end ALS continued through his family and the Dutch Bros’ annual giveback.

Dutch Bros and the Boersma family started the ‘Drink One for Dane’ foundation to spread awareness and “raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association to #EndALS,” according to the Dutch Bros website.

The Dutch Bros Foundation will donate funds to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) from “every drink sold across all 720 + shops,” said the release.

The MDA is also the leading organization in ALS research and services, said the release.

The National Institution of Neurological Disorders and Strokes said that ALS is a neurological disease that affects motor neurons.

According to the NINDS, when the motor neurons die, they stop sending messages to the muscles, which causes the muscles to weaken.