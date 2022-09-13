The following is a press release from Dutch Bros Coffee:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Friday, Sept. 16, Dutch Bros in Lubbock will donate $1 from every drink sold to help create a brighter future for local youth. The funds will be donated to CASA of the South Plains.

“Dutch Bros knows how important it is to support the youth of our communities,” said Travis Boersma, co-founder and executive chairman of Dutch Bros. “We’re excited to partner with our customers and communities to make a difference for future generations.”

Since 2011, Dutch Bros has designated one day every year to raise money for local youth organizations. Local operators choose where their donations go to ensure all of the communities benefit directly.

When: Friday, September 16

Where: All Lubbock Dutch Bros locations

What: Dutch Bros to donate $1 from every drink sold to local youth organizations.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it’s now sharing the “Dutch Luv” with more than 600 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, its exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

(Press release from Dutch Bros Coffee)