LUBBOCK, Texas –All Dutch Bros locations in Lubbock will participate in its annual “Buck For Kids” fundraising campaign on Friday, said a press release.

Dutch Bros will “donate $1 from every drink sold to help create a brighter future for local youth,” said the release.

The coffee chain will collaborate with customers to fundraise for CASA of the South Plains. The funds will all be donated to CASA of the South Plains, said the release.

“On a daily basis, we see the positive impact young people can have in our society,” said Katie Hutchinson, vice president of philanthropy at Dutch Bros.”

Since 2011, Dutch Bros has designated one day every year to raise money for local youth organizations, the release mentioned. Additionally, local operators get to choose where its donations go to “ensure all of the communities benefit directly.”

“It wouldn’t be possible without our amazing nonprofit partners and we’re stroked to support all they do through Buck for Kids!” Hutchinson expressed.