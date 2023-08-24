LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accused of fatally striking a pedestrian in 2022, was again arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated on Tuesday, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

According to the affidavit from the Wolfforth Police Department, Estevan Pedro Flores Jr., 25, was speeding on US Highway 62/82 and County Road 1300, just after midnight, and not staying in one lane.

When the officer stopped Flores, the affidavit said there was an “odor of alcohol emmitting from the vehicle” and Flores had glossy eyes, was slurring his speech and was combative.

He told WPD he had two Twisted Teas 30 minutes prior to the stop.

According to previous court records, back on May 10, 2022, Flores hit Gerardo Rios Jr., 24, in the 2700 block of 82nd Street. Rios later died in the hospital.

Flores at the time said “he saw a white object and tried to miss it,” then he “felt and heard a crash on his vehicle.” The affidavit noted it was raining heavily that day.

Flores remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling more than $43,000. Jail records said he was also accused of “failure to appear.”