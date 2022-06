LUBBOCK, Texas — A Thursday night crash in South Lubbock ended with two people moderately hurt and one person behind bars, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 9:50 p.m. to South Loop 289 and University Avenue. Police said a vehicle crashed into the back of a fence.

Police said Keegan Ledbetter, 27, was arrested on charges of, “DWI with a child under 15 yoa” and “Attempted Assault of a public Servant,” along with other charges.