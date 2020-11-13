Early Friday morning car chase leads to crash, suspect with serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas — At approximately 5:29 a.m. Friday morning, the Lubbock Police Department responded to East Stanford Street and North Globe Avenue to reports of a stolen vehicle, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The vehicle led police on a high-speed pursuit throughout Loop 289, LPD said.

Due to the chase leaving city limits, state troopers took over the chase that led to a crash at County Road 6700 and FM 1729, according to LPD.

The suspect suffered serious injuries, LPD said.

Video and images from our photojournalist showed that an LPD unit crashed at some point during the pursuit.

LPD said the officer did not suffer any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.