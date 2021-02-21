Early Learning Centers of Lubbock announced as State of the City charity

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Mayor Dan Pope has selected the Early Learning Centers of Lubbock as the 2021 Mayor’s charity for the State of the City Address. Each year, the Lubbock Apartment Association generously donates a portion of the proceeds from the State of the City event to a charity of the Mayor’s choice.

The Early Learning Centers of Lubbock offer educational and social programs that aim to help all children grow and develop in their own unique way, and prepares them to graduate from the program Kindergarten ready.

“Early childhood education is vital to the development and growth for children by the time they enter Kindergarten. Early Learning Centers of Lubbock prepares children to enter elementary school and ensures they have received the education to prepare them for long term success,” said Mayor Dan Pope. “Thank you to Lubbock Apartment Association for hosting the State of the City Address and for providing the opportunity to support such a valuable local program.”

(News release from the City of Lubbock)