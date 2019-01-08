Early Learning Centers receives $145,000 grant to assist with childcare fees

The following is a news release from the Early Learning Centers of Lubbock, Inc.:

Early Learning Centers of Lubbock, Inc. has received a $145,000 grant from the CH Foundation to assist with childcare fees.

Early Learning Centers is a nonprofit organization serving Lubbock and the surrounding counties with affordable, high quality early childhood educational programs. ELC provides early childhood education to children from birth through age 12, including breakfast, lunch, snack, baby bottles, formula and food at no additional cost. Tuition is based on the families income.

The CH Foundation grant will be used to assist families with their childcare fees. ELC will reduce fees by an extra $20 per week for up to six months or until the family is picked up by CCS.

“No parent should have to leave their child in substandard childcare because of financial difficulties. That is why Early Learning Centers has this scholarship in place, so all parents can afford quality childcare and young children have great educational opportunities at a time when their brains are most actively developing,” said Lena Scaff, Executive Director of Early Learning Centers.

Established in 1969, the CH Foundation’s mission is to significantly improve human services and cultural and educational opportunities for the residents of the South Plains of Texas. The Foundation supports initiatives, driven by innovative, energetic leadership that are designed for long-term viability

For more information on Early Learning Centers or how you can support its community efforts, please visit www.elclubbock.org or call 806-765-9981.

(News release from Early Learning Centers of Lubbock, Inc.)