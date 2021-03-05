Early morning Friday pursuit leads to crash

Image of Christopher Lee Rodriquez from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — After leading deputies on a chase early Friday morning, one suspect is in custody.

The following is a press release from Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop when the driver began actively evading deputies.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. this morning, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of 50 Street and I-27, on a black Chevy Pickup who began to evade deputies and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended at the intersection of MLK Blvd and E. Cornell when the suspect’s vehicle caused a crash with another motorist. Deputies took the suspect, 46 year-old Christopher Lee Rodriguez into custody without incident.

EMS arrived on scene and checked everyone involved in the crash. There were no injuries to the suspect or citizens involved. LPD arrived on scene to work the crash.

Rodriguez, was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon.

This remains an active investigation.

(Editorial Note: The written statement from LCSO spelled the name as Rodriguez. The jail booking sheet spelled the name as Rodriquez.)