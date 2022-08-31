LUBBOCK, Texas — A 26-year-old man, Xavier Perez, was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that began shortly after the Lubbock Police Department received a disturbance call, around 1:37 a.m., at the Silver Bullet Club on 5145 Aberdeen Avenue.

The 911 caller told police there was someone with a firearm. According to a statement from LPD, officers “already in the area on an unrelated call heard shots being fired.”

Officers saw a vehicle leaving the scene and attempted to initiate a traffic stop while others stayed on scene at the bar.

The chase ended in the 5800 block of Avenue G and authorities arrested Perez. A firearm was also found in the vehicle, the LPD statement said.

As of Wednesday morning, Perez was still listed in the Lubbock County Detention Center roster.