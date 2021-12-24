One arrested after police chase ends with forcible stop, no injuries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Inc./Staff/EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas– No injuries were reported and one person was arrested after a police chase ended with a forcible stop early Friday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the Major Crash Investigation Unit was at the Marsha Sharp Freeway and I-27 after a chase started around 1:45 a.m. The chase ended just after 2:00 a.m. with a forcible stop, according to police.

LPD confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that no injuries were reported and one person was arrested.

Authorities said an investigation was in progress and more information would be released as it became available.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar