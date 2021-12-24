One arrested after police chase ends with forcible stop, no injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas– No injuries were reported and one person was arrested after a police chase ended with a forcible stop early Friday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the Major Crash Investigation Unit was at the Marsha Sharp Freeway and I-27 after a chase started around 1:45 a.m. The chase ended just after 2:00 a.m. with a forcible stop, according to police.

LPD confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that no injuries were reported and one person was arrested.

Authorities said an investigation was in progress and more information would be released as it became available.

This is a developing story.