LUBBOCK, Texas — According to early voting results, incumbent Chad Seay was ahead of challenger Jordan Rackler in Tuesday’s GOP primary election for Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 4.

The early vote results were 1,954 (50%) for Seay compared to 1,887 (49.13%) for Rackler.

Early voting does not include results from Election Day, which are expected to come in late Tuesday evening. This article will be updated when final unofficial results are released.

As results come in, we will update the numbers below.