Early voters face longer lines than usual

LUBBOCK, Texas — Some polling places saw longer lines than expected with some folks waiting up to two hours to vote.

Early voting started Tuesday, and voters all across Lubbock headed to the polls for their first chance to cast their vote for the next president of the United States.

“I have got to make sure the people I want in office are elected. I’ve been praying about it for a long time, so I’m going to make sure to do my part,” said early voter Lynn Leonard.

Some said they voted early so they would not forget, while others said they were excited to cast their ballots as soon as possible.

“I’ll wait all day if I have too!” said early voter Gene West.

But with all the enthusiasm, and with more names on the ballot this year, lines were longer than usual.

“It takes too long to elect a president in the United States,” said early voter Gene Cochram.

Some locations even had hourslong wait times. While the Lubbock County Election Office says they expected it to be busy, more voters came out than anticipated.

“We were expecting to see lines today, but it’s a little more than we thought at first. As the day has progressed, more and more people have gotten in line, so it’s very exciting for us,” said Lubbock County Elections Administrator, Dorothy Kennedy.

But with the election just over 20 days away, those at the Lubbock County Election office are thrilled, so many people want to vote.

“It’s exciting we are so happy that no matter what side of the fence they are on, they are here to come out and have their voice heard, and there is nothing more exciting than that,” said Kennedy.

The polls open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Early voting ends October 30.