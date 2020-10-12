Early voting in Texas to begin October 13

LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting for the November election starts Tuesday, meaning this will be the first chance Texans get to choose who will be the next president of the United States.

“I think everyone is very excited to kick off tomorrow,” said Lubbock County Elections Administrator Dorothy Kennedy.

Early voting was supposed to start on October 19, but because of the pandemic, Governor Abbott extended the voting period by six days, giving Texans more time to get to the polls.

Polling places will be disinfecting ballot machines, and voters are asked to wear masks while voting, but not all masks are allowed.

“You can’t come in with a Trump or a Biden facemask. That is called electioneering, and it is illegal in Texas,” said Kennedy.

Mail-in ballots are still being collected, but to request a mail-in ballot, you must meet specific requirements. Some of those requirements include being at least 65 years old or having a disability or illness that prevents you from voting in person.

“Having the fear of catching COVID or having COVID is not one of those exemptions,” said Kennedy.

So far, Lubbock has sent out around 9,000 mail-in ballots and has received around 1/3 of those ballots back. Mail-in ballot applications must be received by October 23 and be postmarked by November 3.

“I would send it in at least five to seven days ahead of time, so we are sure we get the application. They can email us or call us to make sure we get the application because we are turning those around to have the ballot back out within two days,” said Kennedy.

But Kennedy says no matter how you vote, it is important to plan ahead.

“The last three days of early voting are going to be really busy,” said Kennedy. “We are encouraging everyone to take advantage of these first two weeks of early voting. It’s good for people to take advantage of these because if you wait until Election Day, pack a sack lunch because you may be in line for two, three, four hours on Election Day.”

When going to the polls, make sure to have a valid form of ID, like a passport or driver’s license. Early voting ends October 30.