Early voting information to keep in mind

LUBBOCK, Texas — As early voting continues, Lubbock County Elections Department shares some tips for those who are headed to the polls.

Dorothy Kennedy, the elections administrator, said one of the more common things they see that is not allowed is people entering the polling locations wearing political gear.

Kennedy said that curbside voting is available for those who have a disability. However, she said, as outlined in a letter sent out by attorney general Ken Paxton, fear of COVID-19 does not “render a voter physically unable to cast a ballot inside a polling place without assistance.”

“If you’ve had knee surgery recently you can use the curbside voting, you are not required to show us a form of a disability or an injury or anything like that,” Kennedy said. “We are not going to look at your scar see if you have one or how many staples you have in that knee surgery. “

Kennedy said this year they’re seeing more poll watchers during this early voting period.

“We do know from both parties that the state parties are encouraging them to get poll watchers at the sites to keep an eye on things and to make sure that everything is flowing smoothly for the election workers and voters,” Kennedy said.

Sarah Taylor said she became a poll worker this year and that her job is to ensure the purity of the election is not compromised.

“[If] we [see] something happen with an election worker or any electioneering, our job is to notate that and to alert a higher up so they can handle the situation,” Taylor said.

Both the Democratic and Republican parties of Lubbock are looking for poll watchers for early voting and Election Day. They ask those wanting to get involved to contact their offices.