LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting runs from May 16-20 for the May 24 primary runoff election.
The following is information on early voting polling places from votelubbock.org.
Main Early Voting Polling Place
Location: Lubbock County Elections Office, 1308 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401
Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20
Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
United Supermarkets
Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
All Locations listed below:
- United – 2630 Parkway Dr., Lubbock, TX 79403 (Parkway & Beech Ave)
- United – 401 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Slide)
- United – 6313 4th St., Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Milwaukee)
- United – 1701 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79412 (50th & Avenue Q) 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- United – 2703 82nd St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (82nd & Boston Ave)
- United – 8010 Frankford Ave., Lubbock, TX 79424 (82nd & Frankford)
- United – 12815 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX 79423 (130th & Indiana)
- United – 11310 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79424 (114th & Slide)
- Amigos – 112 N University Ave., Lubbock, TX 79415 (University & Auburn)
- Market Street – 4425 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407 (19th & Quaker)
- Market Street – 3405 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79413 (50th & Indiana)
- Market Street – 4205 98th St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (98th & Quaker)
Branch Polling Places
Abernathy City Hall
Location: 811 Avenue D, Abernathy, TX 79311
Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Room: Community Room
Casey Administration Building
Location: 501 7th Street, Wolfforth, TX 79382
Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Room: Room No. 104
Idalou Community Center
Location: 202 W. 7th Street, Idalou, TX 79329
Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Room: Community Room
New Deal Community Clubhouse
Location: 309 S. Monroe Avenue, New Deal, TX 79350
Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Room: Community Room
Roosevelt Community Clubhouse
Location: 1408 CR 3300, Roosevelt (Lubbock, TX) 79403
Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Room: Community Room
Shallowater Community Center
Location: 900 Avenue H, Shallowater, TX 79363
Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Room: Community Room
Slaton Community Clubhouse
Location: 750 W Garza St, Slaton, TX 79364
Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Room: Community Room
Texas Tech University Campus, Student Recreation Center
Location: 3219 Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79409
Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20
Times: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Please remember the Voter ID requirements in Texas. For information on a sample ballot in Lubbock or Lubbock County, click here and fill out this form from votelubbock.org.