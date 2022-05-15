LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting runs from May 16-20 for the May 24 primary runoff election.

The following is information on early voting polling places from votelubbock.org.

Main Early Voting Polling Place

Location: Lubbock County Elections Office, 1308 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20

Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

United Supermarkets

Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

All Locations listed below:

United – 2630 Parkway Dr., Lubbock, TX 79403 (Parkway & Beech Ave)

United – 401 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Slide)

United – 6313 4th St., Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Milwaukee)

United – 1701 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79412 (50th & Avenue Q) 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

United – 2703 82nd St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (82nd & Boston Ave)

United – 8010 Frankford Ave., Lubbock, TX 79424 (82nd & Frankford)

United – 12815 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX 79423 (130th & Indiana)

United – 11310 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79424 (114th & Slide)

Amigos – 112 N University Ave., Lubbock, TX 79415 (University & Auburn)

Market Street – 4425 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407 (19th & Quaker)

Market Street – 3405 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79413 (50th & Indiana)

Market Street – 4205 98th St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (98th & Quaker)

Branch Polling Places

Abernathy City Hall

Location: 811 Avenue D, Abernathy, TX 79311

Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Room: Community Room

Casey Administration Building

Location: 501 7th Street, Wolfforth, TX 79382

Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Room: Room No. 104

Idalou Community Center

Location: 202 W. 7th Street, Idalou, TX 79329

Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Room: Community Room

New Deal Community Clubhouse

Location: 309 S. Monroe Avenue, New Deal, TX 79350

Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Room: Community Room

Roosevelt Community Clubhouse

Location: 1408 CR 3300, Roosevelt (Lubbock, TX) 79403

Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Room: Community Room

Shallowater Community Center

Location: 900 Avenue H, Shallowater, TX 79363

Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Room: Community Room

Slaton Community Clubhouse

Location: 750 W Garza St, Slaton, TX 79364

Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Room: Community Room

Texas Tech University Campus, Student Recreation Center

Location: 3219 Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79409

Dates: Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20

Times: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Please remember the Voter ID requirements in Texas. For information on a sample ballot in Lubbock or Lubbock County, click here and fill out this form from votelubbock.org.