Early voting locations in Lubbock Co: March 3, 2020 Primary

LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting for the March 3, 2020 Texas Primary begins on Tuesday, February 18 and continues through Friday, February 28.
Lubbock County will have Vote Centers that allow Lubbock and Lubbock County residents to vote at the most convenient location regardless of address.
EARLY VOTING DATES: Tuesday, February 18th – Friday, February 28, 2020
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM, EXCEPT Sunday, February 23rd 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Locations are as follows:
Lubbock County Elections Office 1308 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401
United Supermarkets
United – 2630 Parkway Dr., Lubbock, TX 79403 (Parkway & Beech Ave)
United – 401 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Slide)
United – 6313 4th St., Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Milwaukee)
United – 1701 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79412 (50th & Avenue Q)
United – 2703 82nd St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (82nd & Boston Ave)
United – 8010 Frankford Ave., Lubbock, TX 79424 (82nd & Frankford)
United – 12815 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX 79423 (130th & Indiana)
Amigos – 112 N University Ave., Lubbock, TX 79415 (University & Auburn)
Market Street – 4425 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407 (19th & Quaker)
Market Street – 3405 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79413 (50th & Indiana)
Market Street – 4205 98th St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (98th & Quaker)
Abernathy City Hall 811 Avenue D, Abernathy, TX 79311
Casey Administration Building 501 7th Street, Wolfforth, TX 79382
Idalou Community Center 202 W. 7th Street, Idalou, TX 79329
New Deal Community Clubhouse 309 S. Monroe Avenue, New Deal, TX 79403
Roosevelt Community Clubhouse 1408 CR 3300, Lubbock, TX 79403
Shallowater Community Center 900 Avenue H, Shallowater, TX 79363
Slaton ISD Administration Office 140 E Panhandle Ave, Slaton, TX 79364
Texas Tech University Student Recreation Center 3219 Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79409
TEXAS VOTER ID REQUIREMENTS – CLICK HERE FOR INFORMATION
LINK: VoteLubbock.org
Sample Republican Ballot Items
President
Vote for none or one
Donald J. Trump
Bob Ely
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra
Matthew John Matern
Joe Walsh
Zoltan G. Istvan
Bill Weld
Uncommitted
United States Senator
Vote for none or one
John Anthony Castro
Virgil Bierschwale
John Cornyn
Dwayne Stovall
Mark Yancey
United States Representative, District 19
Vote for none or one
Jodey C. Arrington
Vance W. Boyd
Railroad Commissioner
Vote for none or one
James “Jim” Wright
Ryan Sitton
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Vote for none or one
Nathan Hecht
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term
Vote for none or one
Jane Bland
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Vote for none or one
Jeff Boyd
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Vote for none or one
Brett Busby
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Vote for none or one
Bert Richardson
Gina Parker
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Vote for none or one
Kevin Patrick Yeary
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
Vote for none or one
David Newell
Member, State Board of Education, District 15
Vote for none or one
Jay Johnson
State Senator, District 28
Vote for none or one
Charles Perry
State resentative, District 84
Vote for none or one
John Frullo
Chief Justice, 7th Court of Appeals District
Vote for none or one
Brian Quinn
Justice, 7th Court of Appeals District, Place 4
Vote for none or one
Steven Denny
Larry Doss
District Judge, 72nd Judicial District
Vote for none or one
Ruben G. Reyes
District Judge, 99th Judicial District
Vote for none or one
Kara L. Darnell
Phillip Hays
Mark McBrayer
John Grace
District Judge, 140th Judicial District
Vote for none or one
Tom Brummett
Douglas H. Freitag
Ryan C. Gentry
Robert Sullivan
Sheriff
Vote for none or one
Kelly S. Rowe
County Tax Assessor-Collector
Vote for none or one
Ronnie Keister
County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Vote for none or one
Terence Kovar
Lee Ann Dumbauld
E. “Major” Garza
Constable, Precinct 1
Vote for none or one
Paul Hanna
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Vote for none or one
Ysidro Gutierrez
Cary W. Shaw
Victor Flores
Constable, Precinct 4
Vote for none or one
Tony Jackson
County Party Chair
Vote for none or one
Cole Shooter
Proposition 1
Vote Yes or No
Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.
Proposition 2
Vote Yes or No
Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.
Proposition 3
Vote Yes or No
Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.
Proposition 4
Vote Yes or No
Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.
Proposition 5
Vote Yes or No
Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.
Proposition 6
Vote Yes or No
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.
Proposition 7
Vote Yes or No
Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site.
Proposition 8
Vote Yes or No
Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen.
Proposition 9
Vote Yes or No
Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.
Proposition 10
Vote Yes or No
Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.
Sample Democratic Ballot Items
President
Vote for none or one
Amy Klobuchar
Tulsi Gabbard
Marianne Williamson
John K. Delaney
Cory Booker
Robby Wells
Julián Castro
Pete Buttigieg
Andrew Yang
Tom Steyer
Deval Patrick
Elizabeth Warren
Bernie Sanders
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
Michael Bennet
Joseph R. Biden
Michael R. Bloomberg
United States Senator
Vote for none or one
Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
Chris Bell
Royce West
Sema Hernandez
Victor Hugo Harris
Annie “Mamá” Garcia
Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez
Amanda K. Edwards
Mary “MJ” Hegar
Adrian Ocegueda
Michael Cooper
D. R. Hunter
United States Representative, District 19
Vote for none or one
Tom Watson
Railroad Commissioner
Vote for none or one
Chrysta Castañeda
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
Kelly Stone
Mark Watson
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Vote for none or one
Amy Clark Meachum
Jerry Zimmerer
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term
Vote for none or one
Larry Praeger
Kathy Cheng
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Vote for none or one
Staci Williams
Brandy Voss
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Vote for none or one
Gisela D. Triana
Peter Kelly
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Vote for none or one
Elizabeth Davis Frizell
Dan Wood
William Pieratt Demond
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Vote for none or one
Tina Clinton
Steven Miears
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
Vote for none or one
Brandon Birmingham
Member, State Board of Education, District 15
Vote for none or one
John Betancourt
State Representative, District 84
Vote for none or one
John Gibson
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Vote for none or one
Gilbert Flores
Lorenzo “Bubba” Sedeño
Constable, Precinct 3
Vote for none or one
Marina Garcia
County Party Chair
Vote for none or one
Brian Carr
Gracie Gomez
Proposition #1 – Right to Healthcare
Vote Yes or No
Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?
Proposition #2 – Right to a 21st Century Public Education
Vote Yes or No
Should everyone in Texas have the right to highquality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?
Proposition #3 – Right to Clean Air, Safe Water, and a Responsible Climate Policy
Vote Yes or No
Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?
Proposition #4 – Right to Economic Security
Vote Yes or No
Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?
Proposition #5 – Right to Dignity & Respect
Vote Yes or No
Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?
Proposition #6 – Right to Be Free from Violence
Vote Yes or No
Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence – gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault – so Texans can grow in a safe environment?
Proposition #7 – Right to Housing
Vote Yes or No
Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?
Proposition #8 – Right to Vote
Vote Yes or No
Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering?
Proposition #9 – Right to a Fair Criminal Justice System
Vote Yes or No
Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?
Proposition #10 – Immigrant Rights
Vote Yes or No
Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?
Proposition #11 – Right to Fair Taxation
Vote Yes or No
Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?