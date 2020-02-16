Early voting locations in Lubbock Co: March 3, 2020 Primary

LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting for the March 3, 2020 Texas Primary begins on Tuesday, February 18 and continues through Friday, February 28.

Lubbock County will have Vote Centers that allow Lubbock and Lubbock County residents to vote at the most convenient location regardless of address.

EARLY VOTING DATES: Tuesday, February 18th – Friday, February 28, 2020

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM, EXCEPT Sunday, February 23rd 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Locations are as follows:

Lubbock County Elections Office 1308 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

United Supermarkets

United – 2630 Parkway Dr., Lubbock, TX 79403 (Parkway & Beech Ave)

United – 401 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Slide)

United – 6313 4th St., Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Milwaukee)

United – 1701 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79412 (50th & Avenue Q)

United – 2703 82nd St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (82nd & Boston Ave)

United – 8010 Frankford Ave., Lubbock, TX 79424 (82nd & Frankford)

United – 12815 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX 79423 (130th & Indiana)

Amigos – 112 N University Ave., Lubbock, TX 79415 (University & Auburn)

Market Street – 4425 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407 (19th & Quaker)

Market Street – 3405 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79413 (50th & Indiana)

Market Street – 4205 98th St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (98th & Quaker)

Abernathy City Hall 811 Avenue D, Abernathy, TX 79311

Casey Administration Building 501 7th Street, Wolfforth, TX 79382

Idalou Community Center 202 W. 7th Street, Idalou, TX 79329

New Deal Community Clubhouse 309 S. Monroe Avenue, New Deal, TX 79403

Roosevelt Community Clubhouse 1408 CR 3300, Lubbock, TX 79403

Shallowater Community Center 900 Avenue H, Shallowater, TX 79363

Slaton ISD Administration Office 140 E Panhandle Ave, Slaton, TX 79364

Texas Tech University Student Recreation Center 3219 Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79409

TEXAS VOTER ID REQUIREMENTS – CLICK HERE FOR INFORMATION

Sample Republican Ballot Items

President

Vote for none or one

Donald J. Trump

Bob Ely

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra

Matthew John Matern

Joe Walsh

Zoltan G. Istvan

Bill Weld

Uncommitted

United States Senator

Vote for none or one

John Anthony Castro

Virgil Bierschwale

John Cornyn

Dwayne Stovall

Mark Yancey

United States Representative, District 19

Vote for none or one

Jodey C. Arrington

Vance W. Boyd

Railroad Commissioner

Vote for none or one

James “Jim” Wright

Ryan Sitton

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Vote for none or one

Nathan Hecht

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Vote for none or one

Jane Bland

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Vote for none or one

Jeff Boyd

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Vote for none or one

Brett Busby

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Vote for none or one

Bert Richardson

Gina Parker

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Vote for none or one

Kevin Patrick Yeary

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Vote for none or one

David Newell

Member, State Board of Education, District 15

Vote for none or one

Jay Johnson

State Senator, District 28

Vote for none or one

Charles Perry

State resentative, District 84

Vote for none or one

John Frullo

Chief Justice, 7th Court of Appeals District

Vote for none or one

Brian Quinn

Justice, 7th Court of Appeals District, Place 4

Vote for none or one

Steven Denny

Larry Doss

District Judge, 72nd Judicial District

Vote for none or one

Ruben G. Reyes

District Judge, 99th Judicial District

Vote for none or one

Kara L. Darnell

Phillip Hays

Mark McBrayer

John Grace

District Judge, 140th Judicial District

Vote for none or one

Tom Brummett

Douglas H. Freitag

Ryan C. Gentry

Robert Sullivan

Sheriff

Vote for none or one

Kelly S. Rowe

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Vote for none or one

Ronnie Keister

County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Vote for none or one

Terence Kovar

Lee Ann Dumbauld

E. “Major” Garza

Constable, Precinct 1

Vote for none or one

Paul Hanna

County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Vote for none or one

Ysidro Gutierrez

Cary W. Shaw

Victor Flores

Constable, Precinct 4

Vote for none or one

Tony Jackson

County Party Chair

Vote for none or one

Cole Shooter

Proposition 1

Vote Yes or No

Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.

Proposition 2

Vote Yes or No

Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.

Proposition 3

Vote Yes or No

Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.

Proposition 4

Vote Yes or No

Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.

Proposition 5

Vote Yes or No

Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.

Proposition 6

Vote Yes or No

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.

Proposition 7

Vote Yes or No

Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site.

Proposition 8

Vote Yes or No

Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen.

Proposition 9

Vote Yes or No

Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.

Proposition 10

Vote Yes or No

Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.

Sample Democratic Ballot Items

President

Vote for none or one

Amy Klobuchar

Tulsi Gabbard

Marianne Williamson

John K. Delaney

Cory Booker

Robby Wells

Julián Castro

Pete Buttigieg

Andrew Yang

Tom Steyer

Deval Patrick

Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente

Michael Bennet

Joseph R. Biden

Michael R. Bloomberg

United States Senator

Vote for none or one

Jack Daniel Foster Jr.

Chris Bell

Royce West

Sema Hernandez

Victor Hugo Harris

Annie “Mamá” Garcia

Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez

Amanda K. Edwards

Mary “MJ” Hegar

Adrian Ocegueda

Michael Cooper

D. R. Hunter

United States Representative, District 19

Vote for none or one

Tom Watson

Railroad Commissioner

Vote for none or one

Chrysta Castañeda

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo

Kelly Stone

Mark Watson

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Vote for none or one

Amy Clark Meachum

Jerry Zimmerer

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Vote for none or one

Larry Praeger

Kathy Cheng

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Vote for none or one

Staci Williams

Brandy Voss

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Vote for none or one

Gisela D. Triana

Peter Kelly

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Vote for none or one

Elizabeth Davis Frizell

Dan Wood

William Pieratt Demond

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Vote for none or one

Tina Clinton

Steven Miears

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Vote for none or one

Brandon Birmingham

Member, State Board of Education, District 15

Vote for none or one

John Betancourt

State Representative, District 84

Vote for none or one

John Gibson

County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Vote for none or one

Gilbert Flores

Lorenzo “Bubba” Sedeño

Constable, Precinct 3

Vote for none or one

Marina Garcia

County Party Chair

Vote for none or one

Brian Carr

Gracie Gomez

Proposition #1 – Right to Healthcare

Vote Yes or No

Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?

Proposition #2 – Right to a 21st Century Public Education

Vote Yes or No

Should everyone in Texas have the right to highquality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?

Proposition #3 – Right to Clean Air, Safe Water, and a Responsible Climate Policy

Vote Yes or No

Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?

Proposition #4 – Right to Economic Security

Vote Yes or No

Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?

Proposition #5 – Right to Dignity & Respect

Vote Yes or No

Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?

Proposition #6 – Right to Be Free from Violence

Vote Yes or No

Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence – gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault – so Texans can grow in a safe environment?

Proposition #7 – Right to Housing

Vote Yes or No

Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?

Proposition #8 – Right to Vote

Vote Yes or No

Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering?

Proposition #9 – Right to a Fair Criminal Justice System

Vote Yes or No

Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?

Proposition #10 – Immigrant Rights

Vote Yes or No

Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?

Proposition #11 – Right to Fair Taxation

Vote Yes or No

Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?