Early voting locations, Lubbock and Lubbock County, May 1, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting, in person, for the May 1, 2021 election runs from Monday, April 19 through Tuesday, April 27. Times can vary by location, and not all locations are open every day.

A list of locations comes from votelubbock.org.

Main Early Voting Polling Place:

Lubbock County Elections Office

1308 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: Monday, April 19 – Tuesday, April 27

Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM, EXCEPT Sunday, April 25, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

United Supermarkets:

All Locations listed below

Dates: Monday, April 19 – Tuesday, April 27

Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM, EXCEPT Sunday, April 25, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

United – 2630 Parkway Dr., Lubbock, TX 79403 (Parkway & Beech Ave)

United – 401 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Slide)

United – 6313 4th St., Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Milwaukee)

United – 1701 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79412 (50th & Avenue Q)

United – 2703 82nd St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (82nd & Boston Ave)

United – 8010 Frankford Ave., Lubbock, TX 79424 (82nd & Frankford)

United – 12815 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX 79423 (130th & Indiana)

Amigos – 112 N University Ave., Lubbock, TX 79415 (University & Auburn)

Market Street – 4425 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407 (19th & Quaker)

Market Street – 3405 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79413 (50th & Indiana)

Market Street – 4205 98th St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (98th & Quaker)

Abernathy City Hall

811 Avenue D, Abernathy, TX 79311

Monday, April 19 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday, April 20 — 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Wednesday, April 21 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Thursday, April 22 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday, April 23 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Monday April 26 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday April 27 — 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY



Casey Administration Building

501 7th Street, Wolfforth, TX 79382

Monday, April 19 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday, April 20 — 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Wednesday, April 21 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Thursday, April 22 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday, April 23 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Monday April 26 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday April 27 — 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Citizens Tower (Lobby)

1314 Avenue K (1st Floor) Lubbock, TX 79401

Monday, April 19 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday, April 20 — 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Wednesday, April 21 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Thursday, April 22 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday, April 23 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Monday April 26 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday April 27 — 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School (Atrium)

3202 108th St, Lubbock, TX 79423

Dates: Monday, April 19 – Tuesday, April 27

Hours: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Lubbock-Cooper Performing Arts Center (Foyer)

910 Woodrow Rd, Lubbock, 79423

Dates: Monday, April 19 – Tuesday, April 27

Hours: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary School (Gym)

10101 Fulton Ave, Lubbock, 79424

Dates: Monday, April 19 – Tuesday, April 27

Hours: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

New Deal Community Clubhouse

309 S. Monroe Avenue, New Deal, TX 79403

Monday, April 19 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday, April 20 — 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Wednesday, April 21 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Thursday, April 22 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday, April 23 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Monday April 26 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday April 27 — 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Ransom Canyon City Hall

24 Lee Kitchens Dr, Ransom Canyon, TX 79366

Monday, April 19 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday, April 20 — 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Wednesday, April 21 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Thursday, April 22 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday, April 23 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Monday April 26 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday April 27 — 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Shallowater Community Center

900 Avenue H, Shallowater, TX 79363

Monday, April 19 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday, April 20 — 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Wednesday, April 21 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Thursday, April 22 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday, April 23 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Monday April 26 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday April 27 — 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Slaton ISD Administration Office

140 E Panhandle Ave, Slaton, TX 79364

Monday, April 19 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday, April 20 — 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Wednesday, April 21 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Thursday, April 22 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday, April 23 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Monday April 26 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday April 27 — 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Texas Tech University Student Recreation Center

Texas Tech Campus,

Hartford Ave & Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79409

Monday, April 19 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday, April 20 — 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Wednesday, April 21 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Thursday, April 22 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday, April 23 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Monday, April 26 — 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday, April 27 — 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Remember, there are seven (7) acceptable forms of photo ID.

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)