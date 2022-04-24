LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting runs from April 25 through May 3 in the city/school May 7 election.
Locally in Lubbock and Lubbock County, the following will hold elections: State of Texas, City of Abernathy, City of Lubbock, City of New Deal, City of Shallowater, City of Wolfforth, Abernathy ISD, Idalou ISD, Lubbock ISD, Shallowater ISD, and Slaton ISD.
The following is information on early voting polling places from votelubbock.org.
Main Early Voting Polling Place
Location: Lubbock County Elections Office, 1308 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401
Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3
Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM, EXCEPT Sunday, May 1, 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
United Supermarkets
Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM, EXCEPT Sunday, May 1, 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
All Locations listed below:
- United – 2630 Parkway Dr., Lubbock, TX 79403 (Parkway & Beech Ave)
- United – 401 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Slide)
- United – 6313 4th St., Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Milwaukee)
- United – 1701 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79412 (50th & Avenue Q) 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- United – 2703 82nd St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (82nd & Boston Ave)
- United – 8010 Frankford Ave., Lubbock, TX 79424 (82nd & Frankford)
- United – 12815 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX 79423 (130th & Indiana)
- United – 11310 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79424 (114th & Slide)
- Amigos – 112 N University Ave., Lubbock, TX 79415 (University & Auburn)
- Market Street – 4425 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407 (19th & Quaker)
- Market Street – 3405 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79413 (50th & Indiana)
- Market Street – 4205 98th St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (98th & Quaker)
Branch Polling Places
Abernathy City Hall
Location: 811 Avenue D, Abernathy, TX 79311
Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3 — CLOSED Saturday and Sunday
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Room: Community Room
Casey Administration Building
Location: 501 7th Street, Wolfforth, TX 79382
Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3, CLOSED Saturday and Sunday
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Room: Room No. 104
Citizens Tower
Location: 1314 Avenue K (1st Floor) Lubbock, TX 79401
Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3 CLOSED Saturday and Sunday
Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Room: Lobby
Idalou Community Center
Location: 202 W. 7th Street, Idalou, TX 79329
Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3 CLOSED Saturday and Sunday
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Room: Community Room
Lubbock ISD Administration Office
Location: 1628 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79401
Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3 CLOSED Saturday and Sunday
Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Room: Breezeway
New Deal Community Clubhouse
Location: 309 S. Monroe Avenue, New Deal, TX 79350
Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3 CLOSED Saturday and Sunday
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Room: Community Room
Roosevelt Community Clubhouse
Location: 1408 CR 3300, Roosevelt (Lubbock, TX) 79403
Dates: Mon, April 25 – Fri, April 29 CLOSED Saturday and Sunday
Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Room: Community Room
Shallowater Community Center
Location: 900 Avenue H, Shallowater, TX 79363
Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3 CLOSED Saturday and Sunday
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Room: Community Room
Slaton Community Clubhouse
Location: 750 W Garza St, Slaton, TX 79364
Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3 CLOSED Saturday and Sunday
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Room: Community Room
Texas Tech University Campus, Student Recreation Center
Location: 3219 Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79409
Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3 CLOSED Saturday and Sunday
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Please remember the Voter ID requirements in Texas. For information on a sample ballot in Lubbock or Lubbock County, click here and fill out this form from votelubbock.org.