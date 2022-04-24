LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting runs from April 25 through May 3 in the city/school May 7 election.

Locally in Lubbock and Lubbock County, the following will hold elections: State of Texas, City of Abernathy, City of Lubbock, City of New Deal, City of Shallowater, City of Wolfforth, Abernathy ISD, Idalou ISD, Lubbock ISD, Shallowater ISD, and Slaton ISD.

The following is information on early voting polling places from votelubbock.org.

Main Early Voting Polling Place

Location: Lubbock County Elections Office, 1308 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3

Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM, EXCEPT Sunday, May 1, 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

United Supermarkets

Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM, EXCEPT Sunday, May 1, 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

All Locations listed below:

United – 2630 Parkway Dr., Lubbock, TX 79403 (Parkway & Beech Ave)

United – 401 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Slide)

United – 6313 4th St., Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Milwaukee)

United – 1701 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79412 (50th & Avenue Q) 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

United – 2703 82nd St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (82nd & Boston Ave)

United – 8010 Frankford Ave., Lubbock, TX 79424 (82nd & Frankford)

United – 12815 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX 79423 (130th & Indiana)

United – 11310 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79424 (114th & Slide)

Amigos – 112 N University Ave., Lubbock, TX 79415 (University & Auburn)

Market Street – 4425 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407 (19th & Quaker)

Market Street – 3405 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79413 (50th & Indiana)

Market Street – 4205 98th St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (98th & Quaker)

Branch Polling Places

Abernathy City Hall

Location: 811 Avenue D, Abernathy, TX 79311

Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3 — CLOSED Saturday and Sunday

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Room: Community Room

Casey Administration Building

Location: 501 7th Street, Wolfforth, TX 79382

Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3, CLOSED Saturday and Sunday

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Room: Room No. 104

Citizens Tower

Location: 1314 Avenue K (1st Floor) Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3 CLOSED Saturday and Sunday

Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Room: Lobby

Idalou Community Center

Location: 202 W. 7th Street, Idalou, TX 79329

Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3 CLOSED Saturday and Sunday

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Room: Community Room

Lubbock ISD Administration Office

Location: 1628 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3 CLOSED Saturday and Sunday

Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Room: Breezeway

New Deal Community Clubhouse

Location: 309 S. Monroe Avenue, New Deal, TX 79350

Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3 CLOSED Saturday and Sunday

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Room: Community Room

Roosevelt Community Clubhouse

Location: 1408 CR 3300, Roosevelt (Lubbock, TX) 79403

Dates: Mon, April 25 – Fri, April 29 CLOSED Saturday and Sunday

Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Room: Community Room

Shallowater Community Center

Location: 900 Avenue H, Shallowater, TX 79363

Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3 CLOSED Saturday and Sunday

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Room: Community Room

Slaton Community Clubhouse

Location: 750 W Garza St, Slaton, TX 79364

Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3 CLOSED Saturday and Sunday

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Room: Community Room

Texas Tech University Campus, Student Recreation Center

Location: 3219 Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79409

Dates: Mon, April 25 – Tues, May 3 CLOSED Saturday and Sunday

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Please remember the Voter ID requirements in Texas. For information on a sample ballot in Lubbock or Lubbock County, click here and fill out this form from votelubbock.org.