Early voting results in local State District Judge races

LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting results were released Tuesday evening for Lubbock County in the March 3 Texas Primary.

In the Republican Primary for the State District Judge in the 99th Judicial District, Kara L. Darnell had 44 percent, Phillip Hays had 29 percent, Mark McBrayer had 19 percent and John Grace had 9 percent.

In the Republican Primary for the State District Judge in the 140th Judicial District, Tom Brummett had 26 percent, Douglas H. Freitag had 47 percent, Ryan C. Gentry had 10 percent and Robert Sullivan had 17 percent.

Unofficial final results were expected later in the evening. Check with EverythingLubbock and the EverythingLubbock app for new developments.