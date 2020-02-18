Early voting underway: What you need to know before going to the polls

Twins Amir, right, and Milo Klatzkin, 3, put on their “I Voted” stickers after their father Barry Klatzkin, left, voted at a polling site in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. New York’s first election with early voting is reaching its conclusion as people across the state cast ballots in county and municipal races. With no federal or statewide contests on the ballot Tuesday, turnout is expected to be low, but this year’s contests are serving as a rehearsal for next year’s blockbuster presidential race. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting is underway in Lubbock County starting Tuesday, February 18 and continues through Friday, February 28.

According to election officials, they are expecting a big turnout, and have opened polling locations throughout town.

“There’s the presidential picks, there’s your US senator picks, justices of the Supreme Court,” said Dorothy Kennedy, Lubbock County Elections Administrator. “Locally, we are also looking at our county commissioners, and have to district judge races.”

However, there are a couple of things to keep in mind before casting a ballot. Be sure to read over the candidates before arriving, as you must choose between the Democrat or Republican ballot.

Likewise, voters must dress appropriately or else they will be turned away.

“You can’t wear elephant earrings, or donkey ears, all of that is against the law,” Kennedy said. “Anything that represents a political party, or a candidate is not allowed even on Election Day.”

If you would like to know voting locations and times throughout Lubbock you can find more information.