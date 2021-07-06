‘Earn and Learn’ program aims to help young adults with disabilities get summer jobs

LUBBOCK, Texas — Workforce Solutions South Plains has a program to place youth ages 14 to 22 with disabilities into jobs for the summer. This year, the organization reported the 5 week program is working with 65 students and 35 local businesses.

Students gain work experience, skill training, professional coaching, work ethic and so much more. A first time student in the program, Brian Hickson, said it builds character and a sense of purpose.

“This has not only helped me get closer to my dream of being a paleontologist,” Hickson said, “it has also allowed me to hopefully make my parents proud.”

Another student in the program working at Lubbock Lake and Landmark, Jennifer Hemmingway, said The Summer Earn and Learn program (SEAL) has given her new skills and opportunities.

“Mostly gaining different experiences that I never had,” Hemmingway said.

The programs coordinator, Rett Anderton, said it’s a mutually beneficial partnership between rehabilitation services and local businesses. That the program is about gaining valuable skill sets.

“We want to focus on abilities and strengths,” Anderton said. “We have had summer earn and learn – SEAL – participants that have been hired at some of the work sites after SEAL.”

Another student participating in the program, Briley Wells, said he gained a lot from the experience.

“A great opportunity to pad my resume and to meet some new people,” Wells said. “And you get money that’s always good.”