LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Friday, April 1, is the deadline for vendors to submit an application to be a part of the ‘Earth Day on Broadway’ Festival.

The City is urging schools, vendors, food trucks, non-profits, artists and anyone else who would like to set up a booth in one of the free booth spaces to submit applications at mylubbock.us/EarthDayOnBroadway.

