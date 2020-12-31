Three Earthquakes shake area near Big Spring Thursday afternoon

STANTON, Texas — At approximately 2:44 p.m. Thursday, a third earthquake struck near Slaton, Texas, which is in between Midland and Big Spring, according to the US Geological Survey.

So far, nine people reported feeling the 4.0 magnitude earthquake to the USGS.

The first earthquake of 3.3 magnitude was felt just after noon. About an hour later, the USGS recorded a second quake of 3.6 magnitude.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported seven people felt it as of 2:30 p.m., and there have been no reported injuries. Six people reported feeling the second quake on the USGS website.