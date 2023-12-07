LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt in a single vehicle crash near 50th Street and East Loop 289 on Thursday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 8:19 a.m.

This was the third crash that ended with serious injuries in Lubbock on Thursday morning. The first crash, which involved a pedestrian, was reported at 6:02 a.m. in the 8600 block of University Avenue. LPD said the Major Crash Investigation Unit responded.

The second crash, which involved a motorcyclist, was reported at 19th Street and Memphis Avenue at 7:31 a.m.

Check EverythingLubbock.com for additional updates.