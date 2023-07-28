LUBBOCK, Texas — The East Lubbock Art House is having a house party to celebrate three years of impact on the youth on the East side of Lubbock and surrounding areas.

ELAH Executive Director Danielle Demetria East says this space has impacted the lives of youth through community, collaboration and creativity.

“Seeing elders that have been doing work and have been leaders in the community for so long and then just working to mold adolescence, children and young adults to do the same,” East said.

The organization focuses on more than just art; there are community outreach events, educational workshop and it has a free community fridge to fight food insecurity.

ELAH Board of Directors Vice President Kenneth Castillo says he has witnessed the impact of the organization up close and it is transforming lives.

“I was able to bring a group kids from the Ted Phea Boys and Girls Club back in March during spring break and they were able to do some art and come in here,” Castillo said. “They had no idea that a place like this even existed for them. It expands their minds in a positive way.”

Danielle says having a non-profit organization has been challenging but the generosity of the Lubbock community has helped her mission continue to thrive.

“I got a big donation last year from the Lubbock Live Festival for the arts, we’ve also gotten support from the CH foundation, the community foundation of West Texas, Walmart, H-E-B and especially individuals,” East said.

In honor of the three year anniversary the Art House is hosting a house party to celebrate all the accomplishments this far.

“We will have live music, sip and paint were people can choose a canvas they want to paint,” East said. “We will have alot of art work and we will make some special recognitions to donors and special volunteers we’ve had in the past.”

The celebration takes place Saturday, July 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mae Simmons Community Center.