LUBBOCK, Texas – A series of unfortunate events left the bench at The East Lubbock Art House no more. After various damages and even being thrown away, the bench eventually caught on fire and is now a pile of ashes.

An art teacher who passed away originally donated the bench to the nonprofit when they opened nearly two years ago.

Executive Director, Danielle Demetria East said, “People would just use it as like congregating spot, so it would just usually sit there, and people might leave donations there.”

A broken seat, some graffiti, and then illegal fireworks set the bench on fire.

“We’re sad when we have to get rid of anything. We knew it wouldn’t last forever,” Demetria East said.

She added the red, orange, yellow, and blue bench served many purposed for those around the area. Whether it was waiting for the bus, a place to cool off, or just to rest… it served as a comfort spot.

However, they now have two new benches that were donated by another local artist and a community member.

“A lot of times people focus on the negative in the community, but they won’t focus on the fact that we have community members that will come out and support us when we’re in need,” she said.

Because their two-year anniversary is coming up, they will be celebrating with what they call a “House Party.” It will be a night full of art, food and games. For more information or to donate to the nonprofit, visit eastlubbockarthouse.org.