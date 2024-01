LUBBOCK, Texas–The East Lubbock Art House said it will host a scholarship workshop on Saturday, January 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration for the workshop is free.

Speakers will be on site to help assist those in need of scholarship advice and writing tips. The lessons you learn in this workshop could even help you write a winning application.

For registration information please visit their website here.