East Lubbock Art House hosts community-wide mural painting to bring life to local park

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local nonprofit East Lubbock Art House is hosting their first big community-wide mural painting at Ernest Butler Park.

Volunteers were out early Friday, working to bring months of planning to life.

Danielle East, the Founder and Director of East Lubbock Art House, said the community event is for folks to go out and put art where there isn’t any. The painting started with just two volunteers.

“We thought it was a good opportunity to come out and help the community,” volunteer Mark Wolfe said.

This is the first big mural on a ground surface they have ever done.

“We want people to see this and we want people who want to give back,” East said. “So this is a way that people can give back without having to have a lot of money or experience.”

But before the first paint brush hit the ground, planning for it was happening for over a year.

East said they had to figure out what park they were going to paint the mural in, how much paint it would take and what supplies would be needed.

The idea to paint the parks to help revive them came from Lubbock City Councilwomen Shelia Patterson-Harris. She said she saw it happen in another community and wanted the Hub City to be a little more colorful.

“It lets us know that the people are concerned and think its a great idea and that they want to link up and help make this happen.” Patterson-Harris, said. “Add some color and some life to many of our communities.”

East is asking for the community to come together and help bring a fresh coat of paint to the parks. If you’d like to help out they will be out from 8:00 a.m. in the morning until 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.