LUBBOCK, Texas — The East Lubbock Art House announced it is hosting a group art show showcasing Black History beginning on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The art show is set to take place from January 15 to February 4 at the art house.

The event will kick off with an opening reception scheduled from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The East Lubbock Art House said in a social media post the show is to “celebrate important people and events in the history of the African diaspora.