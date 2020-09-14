East Lubbock Art House uses local artists to paint a gallery of meaningful murals

LUBBOCK, Texas — The East Lubbock Art House is offering the community a new opportunity to connect through art by joining local artists in the area every Friday and Saturday night as they transform their building into a gallery of murals.

Each artist has the opportunity to feature their own individual take on important topics East Lubbock Art House founder, Danielle East, said tie into an overall theme.

“We gave each artist the liberty to work on whatever they want to but each theme is kind of around Black Lives Matter and East Lubbock and COVID-19,” said East.

Artists such as Alexis White created pieces focusing on people of color in different careers, while Lily Hernandez is working to showcase East Lubbock through her eyes.

“This is my hometown and I live on the east side — that’s where I was born,” Hernandez said. “And so I want to emphasize the subject more and help people understand what’s happening in our community and how we can care for it together.”

They are hoping to use this gallery as a centralized location to educate the community on important matters.

“This organization isn’t new to this community but it really just helps push for that education and understanding,” said Hernandez. “We want to kick off some sort of cultural development for the east side.”

To East, it’s much more than recognizing the trouble in East Lubbock but rather recognizing the joy and the connection this art center brings.