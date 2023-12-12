LUBBOCK, Texas– An East Lubbock business is getting into the holiday spirit by hosting its second annual Christmas event.

Errthing U Need + Tee’s is set to host its “Second Annual Eastside Community Event” at Mae Simmons Community Center on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Scotty Scott and his wife Lisa were raised in East Lubbock and created this event to highlight the great things going on in the community. Scott told EverythingLubbock.com that the business owners wanted to host a toy drive for the children of Lubbock.

He said there is a negative context connected to the East Side, and he wanted to bring some positivity to the area. Scott said the event was to “bring the city to the [east side] … and show love at the same time.”

Scott said the toy drive held last year raised more than 600 toys and six bikes. The event will feature a performance from Ballet Lubbock and appearances from different variations of Santa Claus.

Errthing U Need + Tee’s is located near 4th Street and Parkway Drive, and they are a local screenprinting business and clothing store. The business has created t-shirts for several East Lubbock businesses and the Estacado High School.