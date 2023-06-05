LUBBOCK, Texas– A crash involving a pedestrian in East Lubbock on Sunday night has turned fatal, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to LPD, Rickey Morrison, 60, was struck by a vehicle while waking north in the 1800 block of Parkway Drive. LPD said the driver was identified as 20-year-old Jessie Howle. Howle was traveling west in the right lane.

Morrison was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

LPD said no charges had been filed as of Monday morning and the investigation was ongoing.