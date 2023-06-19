LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced on Monday morning John Phillips, 64, died on Saturday due to injuries he suffered in a crash earlier this month.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Phillips was seriously hurt in crash that took place in the 6200 block of Southeast Loop 289 just 6:00 a.m. on June 7. According to LPD, Philips was driving south on the access road when he “failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway.”

The SUV caught fire, and Philips was able to be removed from the vehicle. He was then taken to University Medical Center.