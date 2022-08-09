LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Independent School District students spent the 2021-22 school year building a house for Habitat for Humanity. On Tuesday, several groups came together to move the 80-ton home across town.

The trek from the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center to the east Lubbock Habitat for Humanity neighborhood took four hours at a speed of 15 miles per hour.

“It takes so much effort and coordination. LISD is tremendously wonderful to us,” said Christy Reeves, the executive director of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity. “We’re so grateful for Integrity Moving, because it’s hard to find house movers. Then we also have to have our team on board. The city of Lubbock helps us- the police are here. So it’s just an all out effort and we are so appreciative to everybody.”

However, it took much more than a few volunteers to get the home to east Lubbock.

“You gotta get a permit and there’s processes and things the city requires. Lots of insurance and things like that, but mainly just a lot of fortitude,” said Shawn Fuller with Integrity Moving, adding the out-of-pocket costs have increased with inflation.

The most difficult part of the trip was power lines, according to the moving company.

Derek Ochoa and his brother Ryan, both with Integrity Moving, led the trip, communicating with each other the entire way.

“It’s a team effort. Ryan’s really good at driving. I’m really good at directing, but it takes two to make it all happen,” said Derek Ochoa. “It feels good to be able to help other people out. Everybody knows the housing industry is insane. The fact that they’re able to do what they do and the fact that they are willing to let us help them accomplish their goal just is a good, good thing.”

Lubbock ISD students will start working on another house at the start of the 2022-23 school year.